Trump antisemitism task force: US to review four medical schools

Four medical schools will be reviewed for civil rights law compliance regarding antisemitic conduct at academic ceremonies, the United States Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

The Health Department said that as part of the Task Force to Combat Antisemitism formed by the Justice Department on Monday in the wake of President Donald Trump's January 29 executive order for Additional Measures to Combat Antisemitism, investigations were being conducted into 2024 medical school commencement ceremonies.

Incidents of antisemitism, displays of offensive symbols and messages, and alleged expressions of support for terrorist organizations were reported, according to the department, and was exploring whether the institutions acted with indifference regarding the events in a way that impacted Jewish students' rights to access educational opportunities and benefits.

Indifference to such conduct at these official university events could represent a lack of compliance with the 1964 Civil Rights Act Title VI and Affordable Care Act obligations against discrimination based on race, color, or national origin.

In 2024, at least one of the schools received over $300 million in federal funding, the department claimed.

“Every student deserves access to educational opportunities free from discrimination and harassment,” HHS Office for Civil Rights acting director Anthony Archeval said in a statement. “These compliance reviews reflect our commitment to ensuring that institutions receiving federal funding maintain learning environments that are safe and non-discriminatory for all students.”

Welcoming the investigation

The Antidefamation League welcomed the HHS investigation on social media Wednesday, hoping that it leads to better protections for Jewish med[ical] students and a healthier environment."

The Education Department announced its own civil rights investigations into five universities on Monday.

The Education Department announced its own civil rights investigations into five universities on Monday.

Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, are being investigated following allegations that the institutions failed to protect Jewish students in the wake of the October 7 Massacre and subsequent campus protests.

The Task Force to Combat Antisemitism includes the Justice Department, Education Department, and HHS, and could include other agencies.

“Antisemitism in any environment is repugnant to this Nation’s ideals,” task force head and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights senior counsel Leo Terrell said in a Monday statement. "The Department takes seriously our responsibility to eradicate this hatred wherever it is found. The Task Force to Combat Antisemitism is the first step in giving life to President Trump’s renewed commitment to ending antisemitism in our schools.”

Trump commits to combat antisemitism in US

Trump's executive order last Wednesday committed his new administration to combat antisemitism in the US and around the world, with a special focus on academic institutions.

The October 7 attacks, according to the order, "unleashed an unprecedented wave of vile antisemitic discrimination, vandalism, and violence against our citizens, especially in our schools and on our campuses. Jewish students have faced an unrelenting barrage of discrimination; denial of access to campus common areas and facilities, including libraries and classrooms; and intimidation, harassment, and physical threats and assault."

Government agencies are expected to submit a plan in two months for how to combat or curb antisemitism, including post-October 7 campus antisemitism.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.