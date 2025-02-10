Georgetown Law to host convicted PFLP terrorist

A member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) is scheduled to speak at Georgetown Law University in Washington DC, Jewish Insider reported.

Ribhi Karajah, a US citizen, was arrested for his prior knowledge of a terrorist attack in the West Bank in 2019 that killed a 17-year-old girl, Rina Shnerb, and seriously injured her father and brother as the three were on a hike.

According to Jewish Insider, Karajah, was informed about the bombing attack by fellow members of PFLP but did nothing to prevent it from happening.

Karajah is scheduled to discuss “Palestinian Prisoners" for the University’s Students for Justice in Palestine group, Jewish Insider noted, based on flyers and social media posts promoting the event.

Julia Wax Vanderwiel, a second-year law student at the university, as well as the founder and president of George Zionists, said that Georgetown Law has a history of antisemitism. Protesters lead a chant during a pro-Palestinian anti-war encampment on the campus of the University of Washington in Seattle, April 29, 2024. (credit: Noah Riffe/Anadolu via Getty Images)

She told Jewish Insider that weeks after October 7, 2023, the university hosted a Palestinian writer and activist, Mohammed El-Kurd, who had publicly celebrated the massacre in Israel.

Hosting a convicted terrorist

B’nai Brith, an organization focused on fighting antisemtism and protecting Jewish rights in Canada, recently urged the University of Toronto to ban the school’s Muslim Students’ Association (UTMSA) and U of T Solidarity with Palestine from hosting a convicted terrorist.

Shadi Shurafa, who participated in a foiled plot to bomb a Jerusalem bus during the Second Intifada, was released from custody in 2022 after serving a decade-long sentence in Israel, according to B’nai Brith on X/ Twitter.

“By platforming an unrepentant convicted terrorist and member of a listed terrorist organization, the UTMSA has violated [U of T policies], creating a hostile environment for Jewish and Israeli students and undermining the values of safety and inclusivity,” B’nai Brith wrote in a letter to U of T President Meric Gertler.