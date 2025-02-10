Victoria man charged for death threats, antisemitic abuse of federal, state MPs

A Victoria man was charged Thursday for making death threats and antisemitic comments against federal and state Australian parliament members, according to the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police.

The 33-year-old allegedly contacted a New South Wales MP several times between January 16 and 18, issuing threats and anti-Jewish abuse.

A Victoria state MP was also allegedly contacted by the Reservoir man.

Charges faced by the Victoria man

The suspect faces four counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence, and one count of using a carriage service to threaten to kill. Each offense carries a maximum of five years prison penalty.

Conditional bail was granted to the Victoria man and is scheduled to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 8. An individual waving a Hezbollah flag in Melbourne, Australia (illustrative). (credit: Australian Federal Police)

“Anyone engaging in this type of deplorable behavior will be investigated, located and brought before the court,” AFP Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Command Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt. “Parliamentarians and members of our community should not have to endure vile threats based on their race, religion, or ethnicity."

The charges and arrests were made under Special Operation Avalite, which was formed on December to tackle escalating antisemitic crime in Australia.

The Jewish Community Council of Victoria noted the arrest on Facebook on Friday, adding that its president had met with Victoria police officials to urge them to arrest and prosecute those who seek to harm Jewish Australians.