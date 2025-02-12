Israeli officials outraged by Australian nurses threatening to murders Israelis and Jews

Israeli officials were angered Wednesday by a viral video of Australian nurses threatening to murder Israeli and Jewish patients and called for immediate investigation.

Knesset Member Sharren Haskel called for an immediate inquiry into two Sydney nurses who appeared in a random video chat social media post by Max Veifer, noting that they had not only said that they would kill Israeli patients but that they had suggested that they already had done so.

"They are expressing criminal intent towards Jewish people; this must be stopped," Haskel said on X. Antisemitism is a disease that is spreading in Australia. "This behavior has to be treated with the highest consequences under the law, and they should, at the very least, be fired. They have broken the Hippocratic Oath, they have talked about killing Jews, they show the true racism and hate that the Australian Jewish community is currently enduring."

Since Haskel's comments, authorities have confirmed that the police have launched an investigation, and the nursing association has distanced itself from the incident, dismissing those involved. Haskel is now continuing to apply pressure to ensure the hospital takes similar action. Two Australian nurses who were suspended for saying they would, and have already killed Israeli pateints, February 12, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

“Antisemitism in Australia has surged at an alarming rate, increasing by hundreds of percent. The Jewish community is experiencing unprecedented fear and anxiety. Several months ago, I issued a firm and unequivocal call to Australian authorities, government officials, and public representatives, urging them to take decisive action and assume responsibility for combating antisemitism, which has become a serious societal illness. Having lived in Sydney for nearly seven years, I am deeply saddened by what it has become. A country once regarded as one of the safest, most tolerant, and open for Jews has now turned into a hotspot for antisemitism. The discovery of an explosive device intended for a major attack against Jews is proof that antisemitism is escalating dangerously and crossing all boundaries," Haskel said in a separate statement.

Additional Knesset members condemn the threats

MK Gilad Kariv said in a statement that the trend of rising antisemitism in Australia was indicative that Jews were not safe in many places in the world.

"The State of Israel has a moral and historical obligation to the security of Jews living in the Diaspora," said Kariv, promising to prioritize fighting against antisemitism if he assumes leadership of the Immigration and Diaspora Committee.

Israeli Ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon said on social media that the video was disturbing and appalling.

Maimon spoke to New South Wales Premier Chris Minns on Wednesday, who assured him that all necessary measures were being taken.

Religious Zionist Party MK Ohad Tal said, "Doctors who swore the Hippocratic Oath yet support the murder of Jews have betrayed their pledge and must be immediately dismissed and brought to justice."

"Those who uphold a Nazi-fascist ideology should never be entrusted with human lives.," he continued. "As chairman of the Israel-Australia Friendship Association, I will be reaching out to my counterpart in Australia today to demand swift action on this matter."

Likud MK Dan Illouz called for justice, saying, "This is not antisemitism - it's incitement to murder. Nurses who vow to kill Jewish patients are not just bigots; they are would-be executioners in medical uniforms. If Australia fails to arrest and persecute them, it is sending a clear message that Jewish lives are fair game. Enough with empty words - justice must be swift and unforgiving.

"Jew hatred is never a Jewish problem. The same radical ideology that fuels these threats is the same one that drives Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran's war on Israel - and it won't stop there. History has proven that those who target Jews will eventually target others. Australians must wake up: if this hatred is not crushed now, it will spread, and no free society will be safe."