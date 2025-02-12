Sydney hospital scrubs pro-Palestine social media posts after nurses caught in antisemitism scandal

Bankstown Hospital in Western Sydney deleted an Instagram photo on Wednesday showing a pro-Palestine activist at the hospital after two nurses were caught on social media saying they would kill Jews, Sky News reported.

The now-deleted photo showed a woman wearing a shirt called "Free Palestine" and had a raised fist in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

A South Western Sydney Local Health District spokesperson told Sky News following the deletion that the image was a breach of policies to not depict political content on social media.

"Online content related to Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital was removed today when it was learned a community member pictured was wearing clothing with political messaging," they told Sky News. Two Australian nurses who were suspended for saying they would, and have already killed Israeli pateints, February 12, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Suspended and under investigation

The two nurses featured in the video were suspended from work after the video went viral and triggered a police investigation.

During the video, the poster, Max Veifer, was attacked for being Israeli and told he would go to Jahannam, Arabic for hell. The woman told him she would not treat any Israeli patients and would instead kill them.

The video garnered widespread condemnation, including from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called it "sickening and shameful."