Kanye West's Super Bowl Swastika shirts lead to divorce

Kanye West and Bianca Censori broke up after two years of marriage, following West selling shirts with Swastikas on them, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

“She’s had enough,” an anonymous source told the New York Post. “The Swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is and that she can’t be associated with that.”

West allegedly responded that he would sell the shirts regardless.

“It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus,” the source stated. “He believes that she’ll come back to him; he’s saying that she’s just ‘mad at him,’ but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done.”

West aired an ad during Sunday’s Super Bowl directing people to visit his site, Yeezy, where the only listing was a $20 shirt displaying a Swastika. The shirt was being sold under the listing “HH-01.” 'HH' is used by extremists as an acronym for "Heil Hitler." Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. (credit: REUTERS)

The site was deactivated the next day by the e-commerce platform Shopify.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform,” Shopify said in a statement to NBC News. “This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

West's antisemitism

The week before his ad aired, West went on an antisemitic rant on X/Twitter that lasted several days, proclaiming, among other things, “I love Hitler, now what?” “Elon stole my Nazi Swag,” and “You can get money with Jewish people, but they always gonna steal.”

West ended his tirade hours before the Super Bowl by thanking owner Elon Musk for “letting me vent” and deactivating his account.

West and Bianca at the Grammys

The pair recently made headlines on the Grammys red carpet when Censori removed her coat to reveal a sheer mini dress, leaving her effectively naked.

While many speculated whether she was forced to participate in the stunt, West later wrote on X/Twitter that he had “dominion” over his wife and that her appearance was her idea but was only possible due to his “permission.”