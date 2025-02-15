Utah man arrested after threatening to kill Jews at Manhattan synagogue

Luis Ramirez, who is alleged to have threatened to kill Jews in a New York synagogue on social media, was arrested after traveling from Utah, local media reported on Saturday.

Ramirez, 23, drove from Utah through Kansas City to Philadelphia, continuing to make threats along the way, NBC reported. He was later arrested at the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Police did not find weapons in Ramirez’s car, according to the reports, and efforts are being made to gain legal access to his phone.

Police believe Ramirez was on his way to the Central Synagogue in midtown Manhattan - although a senior official reportedly stressed that there was no direct threat against the synagogue. However, Ramirez said he would go there, according to NBC. In contrast to this report, ABC New York reported that Ramirez is believed to have threatened to shoot up the synagogue.

“THE JEWS KILLED ME IN MY PAST LIFE IF YOU TRY TO KILL ME AGAIN TODAY IN NYC WHEN I PULL UP TO SHABBAT I WILL KILL YOU FIRST AND CONDEMN YOU TO HELL,” an account under Ramirez’s name posted on X/Twitter. “IN A PAST LIFE I WENT BY THE ALIAS ADOLF HITLER ADOLF MEANS NOBLE WOLF AND HITLER MEANS TO GUARD AND LOOK AFTER MY PURPOSE IN THAT LIFETIME WAS TO PUNISH YOU THROUGH HOLOCAUST FOR KILLING ME WHEN I WAS JESUS KILL ME AGAIN AND I WILL KILL TENFOLD AS MANY JEWS AS I DID IN WW2”

The Jerusalem Post cannot authenticate the post, although it was shared by the New York Post and ABC News. An earlier post reportedly referenced Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue.