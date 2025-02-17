Jerry Seinfeld: 'I don't care about Palestine'

“I don’t care about Palestine,” remarked Jerry Seinfeld, after an anti-Israel activist asked for a photo and said “Free Palestine,” seemingly attempting to encourage Seinfeld to say it along with him.

The video was taken outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City and shared by Instagram user subwaydj on Sunday.

This is not the first time that pro-Palestinian protestors have targeted the actor.

In June, an anti-Israel heckler attempted to disrupt Seinfeld’s show at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

"We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East," Seinfeld remarked as the activist heckled Seinfeld. "It's the Jewish comedians, that's what we have to get." Australian comedy fans applauded his response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subway DJ (@subwaydj)

Additionally, in February last year, Seinfeld was greeted by pro-Palestine protesters chanting, “Genocide supporter! You support genocide!” as he left an event featuring former New York Times columnist and founder of The Free Press, Bari Weiss, at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

Seinfeld supportive of Israel

Seinfeld has been supportive of Israel since October 7 and visited Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel in December to witness the atrocities that occurred there.