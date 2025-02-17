New Jersey man is arrested after threatening flight crew, mocking Jewish passengers

A New Jersey man who—in addition to threatening flight attendants and crew members— mocked Jewish passengers was arrested, according to a recently released statement by the US Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey.

“The defendant is charged with threatening flight crew members and passengers while traveling to Newark,” Acting United States Attorney Vikas Khanna said. “We are committed to keeping the skies safe for flying and will prosecute those who criminally interfere with the professionals responsible for ensuring passenger safety.”

A 27-year-old Passaic County man, Luis A. Vaquero, was charged by complaint in Newark federal court with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation. After appearing before Magistrate Judge Stacey D. Adams, Vaquero was released.

The maximum sentence for the charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants is 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 (NIS 886,637.50).

In the statement, Khanna credited "special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly in Newark, with the investigation leading to the charge."

'Culminated in a terrifying attack'

“Over the course of a 3-hour flight, we allege Vaquero lost his temper and physically harassed not only the crew and captain, but passengers, making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passenger[s],” Reilly said.

“It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck when witnesses say he banged on the cockpit door and confronted the pilot. The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal: “They're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice.”

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, flight attendants alerted law enforcement after arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The statement concluded: “The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”