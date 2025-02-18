How pro-Israel students were affected by antisemitism in fall and spring 2024 - survey

StandWithUs reached out to 250 of our Emerson Fellows on college campuses to participate in a timely survey. We wanted to know how antisemitism during the fall semester of 2024 compared to the spring 2024 semester when encampments appeared on many campuses.

The StandWithUs Data and Analytics Department’s survey targeted pro-Israel Jewish student leaders and non-Jewish allies from universities across the United States, gathering responses from 100 American students participating in the Emerson Fellowship, a StandWithUs leadership program that empowers students to educate their peers and communities about Israel and fight against antisemitism.

While these findings provide valuable insights, it’s important to note that since a pilot study focused on a specific demographic (Jewish and non-Jewish pro-Israel student leaders), the results may not be fully generalizable to a broader college student population.

Further research with larger and more diverse samples is warranted to deepen our understanding of this critical issue.

The survey was completed largely by Jewish students (88%), with smaller representations from Christian (8%), Hindu (1%), Agnostic (1%), nothing in particular (1%), and other (1%). The majority of respondents were between 18 and 23 years old, with the largest age group being 20-year-olds (42%). In terms of gender, 67% identified as female, 32% as male, and 1% as non-binary.

The universities represented in the survey spanned across various regions of the United States. The Northeast had the largest representation, accounting for 31% of respondents, followed by the Southeast with 24%, and the West Coast with 22%. Smaller percentages of the Midwest (14%), Southwest (8%), and Mountain West (1%) were also represented.

Although the results represent a specific demographic of student leaders, the fact that these experiences are reported across a variety of regions of the United States is concerning.

Sixty-five respondents (65%), reported personally experiencing antisemitism on campus. When asked to indicate which semesters the incidents occurred, (with the option to select all that applied), 42 respondents reported experiencing antisemitism during the fall 2024 semester, while 41 reported incidents in the spring 2024 semester.

Additionally, eight respondents indicated a different semester. This indicates participants experienced almost equal levels of antisemitism in the spring and fall semesters.

Among those who experienced antisemitism:· 8% reported experiencing a physical attack.· 57% reported experiencing verbal attacks.· 35% reported experiencing other forms of antisemitism (further details below).· Seventy respondents (73%) reported personally witnessing antisemitism on their campus. When asked to indicate in which semesters these incidents took place, with the option to select all that applied, 50 respondents reported witnessing antisemitism during fall 2024, and another 50 reported incidents in spring 2024.

Additionally, eight respondents indicated a different semester. This indicates participants witnessed equal levels of antisemitism in the spring and fall semesters.

Among those who witnessed antisemitism:

11% reported witnessing a physical attack.

56% reported witnessing verbal attacks.

33% reported witnessing other forms of attacks.

Participants in this pilot study reported equally high levels of antisemitism in the fall and spring semesters in 2024.

Psychological impact of antisemitism

WHEN ASKED about the psychological impact of antisemitism, 49% of students said that they were psychologically impacted by the antisemitism, with 48% stating that they sought treatment for it.

The data revealed a significant prevalence of antisemitism on campus, with 65% of respondents (65 students) reporting personally experiencing antisemitic incidents.

These incidents included:

Verbal attacks: Reported by 57%, such as death threats, being called terrorists, being accused of genocide, (when they were just sitting at Hillel), and being screamed at, with slogans like “Intifada revolution,” “F- Israel,” and “Free Palestine”.

Physical attacks: Reported by 8%, including: having watermelon thrown at them, being spat on, and having paint and glitter thrown at them and other Jewish students/community members.

Other forms of antisemitism: Reported by 35%, such as doxxing, social media harassment, antisemitic teaching, bias, department-wide emails, and antisemitic events being held regularly. One student wrote about attempts to get them fired from an off-campus workplace.

Additionally, 73% of respondents reported witnessing antisemitic events, including:

Verbal attacks: Observed by 56%, such as cursing, shouting slurs like “Long live the Intifada,” “Globalize the Intifada,” and “Destroy Israel,” and being intimidated through the formation of large groups around Jewish students.

Physical altercations: Witnessed by 11%, including incidents of Jewish students being shoved, punched, or spat on, and particularly at encampments on campus.

Other forms of antisemitism: Reported by 33%, such as doxxing, social media harassment, “antisemitic teaching, bias, and department-wide emails,” and antisemitic events being held regularly on campus.

The survey results highlight the impact of antisemitism on students’ ability to participate fully in campus life. Over half (53%) of respondents stated that their fear of antisemitic attacks affected their involvement in campus activities, including classes and events. An equal number of respondents (29 respectively) indicated that their change in participation occurred during the fall and spring semesters of 2024.

STUDENTS WERE asked in which semester they felt more comfortable both wearing and displaying Jewish and pro-Israel symbols.

In terms of wearing symbols (i.e., kippah, Jewish star, hostage pin):

59 respondents said they felt more comfortable in the fall 2024 semester.

52 respondents said they felt more comfortable in the spring 2024 semester.

In terms of displaying symbols (i.e., hanukkiah, mezuzah, Israeli flag):

54 respondents said they felt more comfortable in the fall 2024 semester

49 respondents said they felt more comfortable in the spring 2024 semester

Hence, there was more comfort in wearing/displaying Jewish and Israeli items over time, despite no change in reported numbers of antisemitic incidents.

Further research should look at why this is. Are students getting used to these awful conditions? Are students reaching out more to the Jewish community for support and empowerment?

Regarding institutional responses to antisemitic incidents, 56% of students who reported incidents said that their school responded to the report. However, out of 41 students who rated the effectiveness of those responses, only 6 students (15%) gave the school five stars. The largest percentage of students (37%) gave the school’s response a 3/5.

Some 57% of students indicated that their campus had or has encampments, with 88% stating that their campus has effectively gotten rid of them, and 76% of students stating that their campus feels safer as a result.

Not surprisingly, when I looked at the correlation between campuses with encampments and incidents of antisemitism, there was a positive correlation. More students who experienced antisemitism had been on campuses with encampments (38) compared to campuses without encampments (22). Among those who witnessed antisemitism, 45 students said that their campuses had encampments as opposed to 20 students who did not.

THIS PILOT study sheds light on the difference in campus climate between the spring and fall semesters of 2024. According to the data, there is no change in the amount of antisemitic incidents between the spring and fall semesters.

However, there is a change in students’ comfort level and willingness to display Jewish and Israeli items. Future research should broaden the scope of this study and capture more diverse student perspectives to inform comprehensive, data-driven solutions.

The writer, who holds a PhD, is the founding director of the Data and Analytics Department at StandWithUs, an international, non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism. You can contact her at alexandraf@standwithus.com.