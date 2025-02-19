Columbia U president emphasizes commitment to fighting antisemitism in meeting with Kisch

Columbia University Interim President Prof. Katrina Armstrong reaffirmed her commitment to fighting antisemitism during a meeting with Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Monday.

The meeting was part of Kisch’s visit to the US, where he held discussions with senior government officials, academics, and industry leaders.

In their discussion, Armstrong emphasized the university's ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism, highlighting measures already taken to address the issue.

In addition to discussing antisemitism on campus, the two also explored ways to expand academic and research collaborations between Israel and the US, with a particular focus on scientific and technological innovation and strengthening ties between leading research institutions.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch visits Columbia University. Fight against antisemitism is essential

Following the visit, Kisch acknowledged the importance of combatting Jewish hate on college campuses, “The fight against antisemitism on American academic campuses is essential, and I am pleased to see that Columbia University Interim President Prof. Armstrong is committed to this issue and is taking decisive action to eradicate this phenomenon.

This is an important step, and I hope other universities will follow her and take responsibility for ensuring a safe environment for Jewish and Israeli students and faculty.”

Armstrong added, "It was an honor to have the opportunity to meet with Minister of Education Kisch today to speak about our efforts on campus to address and eliminate antisemitism and all forms of discrimination and to discuss our collaborations on education and research."