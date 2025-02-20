Sydney police file charges against men accused of antisemitic vandalism spree

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man and 33-year-old man in connection with a firebombing outside a Sydney home formerly owned by Alex Ryvchin, the co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, and a number of other antisemitic incidents, international media reported on Thursday.

The Dover Heights property, owned previously by Ryvchin, was graffitied with antisemitic slurs, including phrases such as "f*** the Jews," and then set on fire, Sky News Australia reported.

The men were named by The Guardian as Adam Edward Moule and Leon Sofilas.

Police allege both men were also involved in another separate antisemitic attack in January at Queens Park. Five cars and two vans were vandalized during the spree. Antisemitic vandalism in Sydney (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Moule and Sofilas also allegedly spray-painted 10 swastikas on a synagogue in Newtown a week before the Dover Heights attack.

Other arrests

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, police also reportedly charged a 36-year-old man for a separate vandalism incident that took place in December last year.

The man is accused of graffitiing cars, buildings, and a footpath with the phrases "kill Israiel" and "death 2 Israiel."