Fraternity suspended for antisemitic hazing ritual involving swastika

The University of Central Florida’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity has been put on temporary suspension after a photo was released of a blindfolded pledge holding a swastika.

The image was originally taken in 2023 but only came to the attention of the university in the Fall of 2024. The fraternity was then put under suspension on December 2.

When the university discovered the images, an investigation was opened. However, it took time to determine the individuals and organizations were involved in the hazing. When UCF eventually discovered that Phi Gamma Delta was the fraternity that committed the antisemitic hazing, it was placed on suspension.

Punishments of the suspension

The suspension includes a prohibition from participating in any activities, including recruitment in the spring semester, socials, and meetings. The Exclusive Director of Internal and Exclusive Communications, Courtney Gilmartin, said that the organizations may experience additional sanctions as the investigation unfolds.

In an email, Gilmartin censures the hazing while expressing the severity of the situation. “UCF unequivocally condemns hazing and acts of antisemitism,” she said. “While we have come to understand that the students in the photo were blindfolded and unaware of the hateful symbols at the time, this does not diminish the seriousness of this incident or the harm caused.” A photo of pro-Palestine protesters at the University of Central Florida on 7 May 2024. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jordan Denitto, Executive Director of Phi Gamma Delta, made a comment to the UCF’s student paper, Knight News, saying, “This incident was terrible, and we would never condone it. The current chapter members were not aware of this occurrence, and the members responsible are no longer at the university.” He said, “We continue to cooperate with the university in its investigation.”

On the UCF’s Chapter Statuses page, Phi Gamma Delta is noted down to be in "interim suspension," with details about a suspension occurring through a clear breaking of the code of conduct, including to protect individuals or university property. The website also includes a focus on how a suspension is not a sanction, and the effects of suspension will be lifted until there is a resolution with the code of conduct.

The local Hillel chapter of UCF also sent out a response to the incident, denouncing the hazing and thanking the university staff for taking quick and immediate action against the fraternity when the image was discovered.