New Zealand's only Jewish school targeted by vandals

New Zealand Police are investigating after the country's only Jewish school was targeted by vandals, the Police National Headquarters said Tuesday.

The former location of the Auckland Kadimah School, which still houses other Jewish community facilities like a mikveh, was daubed with graffiti on February 2.

"Genocide High School," was scrawled in blue on the building wall. In smaller black text was written "God hates you."

The incident was reported to authorities on February 6. Police have been reviewing CCTV footage, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday. The New Zealand Jewish Council said that the suspect was captured on security footage. It wasn't clear yet if both markings were graffitied at the same time. Graffiti on Kadimah School reading 'God hates you.' (credit: KADIMAH SCHOOL)

A representative of the school said that while the vandalism was concerning, the incident was not surprising.

"The targeting of educational and religious institutions, along with the most vulnerable — children — is a well-documented tactic of antisemitic and anti-Zionist individuals and organizations, both here in New Zealand and elsewhere," said the school representative. "This attack is a direct consequence of the escalating incitement by certain politicians and public figures, whose rhetoric fuels hostility and emboldens those who seek to intimidate and spread hate. When political discourse crosses into vilification, it creates an environment where such acts become inevitable."

Support and solidarity from the public

The community was grateful of the support and solidarity expressed by the authorities, the New Zealand public, and the Christian community.

While the community would remain resolute, it is faced with an immense security burden that had to be appreciated by authorities, said the school representative.

"Jewish New Zealanders should not have to live under heightened security simply for existing as a community," said the school representative. "This must be a wake-up call: The tolerance of antisemitic incitement has real and dangerous consequences. We call on all New Zealanders to reject this hatred and stand together against those who seek to divide and intimidate."