McMaster University suspends pro-Palestinian student group

McMaster University, located in Ontario, Canada, suspended the anti-Israel group Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) earlier this month, and SPHR is currently being investigated.

Slamming the university, SPHR wrote in an Instagram statement, “Let us be clear, the institutional violence the administration imposes on its students is the sole cause for all repressions against them."

“May this be a lesson that resistance and solidarity cannot and will not be stifled—in Gaza, in Jenin, or on our own campus," the group added.

McMaster’s Hillel chapter released a statement applauding the university for the decision to suspend the group and underscoring SPHR’s history of engaging in antisemitic behavior.

A spokesperson for the university told The Jerusalem Post that details could not be shared in response to the suspension to ensure the integrity of the investigation, which is going through the "normal processes."

Additional SPHR branches

The SPHR group and its proxies have hosted multiple anti-Israel rallies on several campuses, especially since the October 7 massacre in 2023.

Shortly after Israel's war with Hamas began, Montreal's McGill University asked their SPHR branch to stop using the school’s name over posts on social media that described the terror group's attack against Israel as “heroic.”

“McGill University denounces these communications; the celebration of acts of terror and violence is completely antithetical to McGill’s fundamental values,” said Michel Proulx, a spokesman for the university, who added that the group operated “wholly independent from McGill.”