Bolivia recognizes CAM for work combating antisemitism in Latin America

The Plurinational Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s legislative branch, honored the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), an international network of 850 groups dedicated to combating antisemitism, as well as the initiative’s Director of Hispanic Affairs, Shay Salamon, for CAM en Español’s work in fighting antisemitism in Latin America, CAM announced on Tuesday.

CAM en Español is the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s outreach to the Spanish-speaking world.

Proud of Shay Salamon, who leads all of our Hispanic and Latin American initiatives at @CombatASemitism, and was recently recognized by the General Assembly of Bolivia for his outstanding work combating antisemitism and defending Israel. A special thanks to @RaholaOficial, Chair… pic.twitter.com/qdy4Vaf2fk — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) February 17, 2025

Deputy Laura Rojas Ayala, president of the Santa Cruz Parliamentary Brigade, presented the certificates of appreciation to Salamon.

Ayala had previously participated in CAM’s 2023 Latin America Forum Against Antisemitism in Montevideo, Uruguay, CAM noted. Participants from the fourth annual 2024 Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism. (credit: COURTESY COMBAT ANTI-SEMITISM MOVEMENT)

Along with Salamon, Bolivia's recognition honored the efforts of CAM Hispanic Affairs Coordinator Nurit Caplivschi, CAM Advisory Board Chair for Latin America Pilar Rahola, and the entire CAM en Español team, the advocacy network noted.

'Outstanding work combating antisemitism'

“Proud of Shay Salamon, who leads all of our Hispanic and Latin American initiatives at [Combat Antisemitism Movement], and was recently recognized by the General Assembly of Bolivia for his outstanding work combating antisemitism and defending Israel,” CAM CEO Sacha Roytman wrote on X/Twitter.

“A special thanks to [Pilar Rahola], Chair of our Latin America Board, for her continued support.”

Earlier this month, Salamon addressed an audience of over 1,200 people at the "Ibarra Blesses Israel" event in northern Ecuador, where he noted that antisemitism is a problem that affects everyone and urged the Western world to fulfill its obligation to defend freedom of worship.