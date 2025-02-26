'You are going to pay in blood,' Amsterdam Jewish school threatened with shooting attack

Police in Amsterdam are seeking to arrest a 31-year-old man who sent emails to a Jewish school in early February threatening to shoot three children, according to Dutch media reports.

The email asserted, “What is happening in Gaza is wrong” and included the threat “I am going to shoot three children from your school…I have been observing for a while. It is enough. You are going to pay in blood,” according to De Telegraaf.

The man has not yet been arrested but has been identified, Dutch News site AT5 reported. Police have been unable to detain the man as he is currently in Turkey.

The threats faced by Jewish schools in Amsterdam

The Cheider school in Buitenveldert has reportedly not issued a statement in response to the threat - but has reportedly upped its security over the past few years. The city of Amsterdam (credit: c4i)

In October 2023, following the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, the Cheider school was one of three Jewish schools to close in the city due to concern that attacks would follow on Diaspora Jewry.