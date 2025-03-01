US Task Force to Combat Antisemitism to investigate 10 campuses

The US Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism will visit 10 university campuses where reports of discrimination against Jewish people have been made, the US Public Affairs Office said on Friday.

The reports on antisemitic incidences that encouraged the task force's visits were all made after Hamas's attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The ten universities the task force will visit are Columbia University, Harvard University, George Washington University, New York University, UCLA, USC, UC Berkeley, Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University, and the University of Minnesota, according to the US Department of Justice.

The ten institutions were notified by leading task force member Leo Terrell that the force was made aware of allegations that the schools failed to protect their Jewish students and faculty members from discrimination.

Terrell also said that the Task Force will meet with each of the leaderships from the universities, as well as local law enforcement from the cities the institutions are located, and community members to gather information on antisemitic incidences.

The US Justice Department announced last month the launch of the task force, which includes representatives from the US Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Service, which followed US President Donald Trump's "Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Antisemitism."

Terrell, who is also the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney-General for Civil Rights, added that these visits to the universities "are just one of many steps this administration is taking to deliver on the commitment” to combat antisemitism on college campuses.

Hamas's attack unleashed wave of antisemitism on campuses, Trump says

In Trump's executive order late January, the US president said that Hamas's attacks in October 2023 unleashed an “unprecedented wave of vile antisemitic discrimination, vandalism, and violence against our citizens, especially in our schools and on our campuses.”

“Jewish students have faced an unrelenting barrage of discrimination; denial of access to campus common areas and facilities, including libraries and classrooms; and intimidation, harassment, and physical threats and assault,” the order said.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.