Quebec man sentenced to 5 years for antisemitic comments, 3D printing guns

Pascal Tribout, 38, was sentenced by a Quebec court to four years prison term for 3D printing firearms and an additional year, to be served consecutively, for antisemitic comments he made online, according to Canadian media reports and Jewish organizations.

Tribout pled guilty in December and was sentenced at the Valleyfield courthouse at the end of February. Judge Sylvain Lepine reportedly ordered that Tribout turn over a sample of his DNA and banned him from possessing weapons for 10 years.

Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs welcomed the sentence, adding that “this case reminds us that antisemitism can take many forms, including among neo-Nazi and anti-vaccine conspiracies.”

"We are very satisfied with the sentence. The firearms were not functional," prosecutor Gabriel Lapierre told The Montreal Gazette.

Lapierre noted that Tribout was the first to be sentenced in Canada for using a 3D printer to make firearms.

The antisemitic comments

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) discovered Tribout “was active and participated in an antisemitic discussion forum called “GDL Chat 2.0” on Telegram while investigating his 3D gun printing activities, according to a statement by the CSIS.

In April, an undercover officer spoke with Tribout “about anti-government, conspiracy, antisemitic, anti-vaccine discourse and will end up about privately manufactured firearms by 3D printer, including the FGC-9.b. In the end, the accused transferred computer files necessary for the manufacture of the FGC-9 firearm by 3D printer.”

Tribout told the officer “there are Jews to be crushed all around the world” and that they should be converted to “ashes” as opposed to Christianity.