Jewish Agency to global leaders: ‘The future of Israel depends on us—act now’

Hundreds of Jewish community leaders are gathering in Jerusalem this week for the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors meeting to hear testimonies from families of Israeli hostages and returnees and to generate global momentum for the release of those still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Board members will also meet with philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson and former Mossad director Yossi Cohen. Additionally, Jewish Agency senior staffer Dalia Cusnir, who has been working for the release of her brothers-in-law Iair and Eitan Horn, will address the gathering. Iair was recently freed from Hamas captivity, while Eitan remains in Gaza.

‘The time is now’

At the March 2-4 meeting, themed “The Time Is Now,” participants will hear from Jewish Agency Chairman of the Executive Maj.-Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Board of Governors Mark Wilf, and CEO Yehuda Setton, who will outline the organization’s vision.

The gathering will highlight the agency’s rehabilitation programs for Israel’s North and South, which have been devastated by the ongoing Swords of Iron war. The Jewish Agency is spearheading these efforts in partnership with the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod.

Initiatives include support for families affected by terrorism, restoration and expansion of communities decimated in the October 7 attacks, assistance to businesses impacted by the war, and the absorption of new olim (immigrants) in affected areas. Jewish Agency CEO Yehuda Setton embraces senior staffer Dalia Cusnir after she delivered a moving speech advocating for the release of the hostages, two of whom are her family members. (credit: Lior Diskal)

Additional programs focus on connecting world Jewry with communities in the North and South, providing continuous support for children and youth affected by the war through the Youth Futures program, and assisting lone soldiers under the Wings program.

With these efforts, the Jewish Agency is sending a clear message to world Jewry: “The future of Israel depends on us—act now.”

Tackling antisemitism and security challenges

With antisemitic incidents rising by more than 300% worldwide since October 7, according to data compiled by the Jewish Agency and its partners, the Board of Governors will discuss efforts to bolster security and resilience in Jewish communities across the globe.

A special session will address the surge in antisemitism in Australia, and the agency will present data on the protection of Jewish institutions abroad through its Security Assistance Fund. The meeting will also highlight the expansion of the JReady emergency response network and the record-breaking increase in Jewish Agency shlichim (Israeli emissaries) serving in Jewish communities worldwide.

‘A decisive moment’

"We are in the midst of a security, economic, and social crisis. Today, more than ever, the Jewish people must come together to lead Israel's rehabilitation and recovery," Almog said.

“Together with our partners, we will focus on the younger generation, who give us strength and will shape our future. Through collective effort, we will build a society that realizes the vision of the ingathering of the exiles, not only in the physical sense but also morally. We will continue to fight for the release of all hostages and act with strength and love for a future of freedom, security, and hope – for an exemplary Israeli society that strives for excellence in every sector and leaves no one behind.”

Wilf emphasized the urgency of the Jewish Agency’s work: “‘The Time Is Now’ could not be more fitting for this year’s Board of Governors meeting. World Jewry must not wait another moment to mobilize its full energy, resources, and capabilities to bring the hostages home, rebuild the areas devastated by October 7, and combat the alarming rise in antisemitism. The Jewish Agency will continue to strengthen and connect the Jewish people as we tackle these urgent challenges.”

Setton added that this moment is both a time of mourning and of renewal: “The Jewish people, who have endured countless periods of disaster and recovery, stand once again at a fateful moment. Now is the time to bring our brothers and sisters home, strengthen our spirit, and rebuild. Our strength lies not only in survival but in resilience – in our ability to unite and emerge stronger from any challenge.”