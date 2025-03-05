Second Sydney nurse charged after claiming to kill Israeli patients

A second Australian nurse was charged Tuesday after claiming in a viral video to have killed Israeli patients, the New South Wales Police Force announced on Wednesday, a week after another nurse featured in the video was charged.

Former Bankstown hospital nurse Ahmad Rashad Nadir was charged with using a carriage service to menace following an investigation into a recording of a random video chat in which the suspect told Israeli influencer Max Viefer that “You have no idea how many Israeli s**t dogs came to this hospital, and I sent them to hell.”

Twenty-seven year old Nadir was also charged for possession of a prohibited drug. The Bankstown man was granted conditional bail and is set to make a court appearance on March 19.

The other nurse, 26-year-old Sarah Abu Lebdeh was charged last Tuesday with threatening violence to a group, using a carriage service to threaten to kill, and using a carriage service to menace.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Web in a Wednesday statement praised the work of Strike Force Pearl, which had been formed in December in response to escalating antisemitic incidents in the region. New South Wales police force. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

“There is a tremendous amount of dedication and hard work going into all these investigations,” said Webb. “Detectives have overcome many challenges – including huge public expectation – to put these individuals before the court.”

The New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies thanked law enforcement for their efforts in a Wednesday Facebook post.

“No hate should be accepted in NSW,” said the board.

In the February 11 video, Nadir had told he Veifer would eventually be killed and go to hell once he discovered that the influencer and English teacher was Israeli.

“Cause, God willing, one day God will…” Nadir trailed off. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

When Veifer suggested that perhaps it was because he had served in the military, Nadir said that was “definitely the answer.”

Abu Lebdeh had told Veifer that she would not treat Israeli patients, saying “I won’t treat them, I’ll kill them.”

When Veifer asked if “just Jewish people” come for treatment, Nadir appeared to have disconnected the call.

The public outrage in response to the video led to remarks from senior Australian officials such as from senior Australian officials, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park. Israeli officials also weighed in, demanding immediate investigation into the matter.

The prime minister said on February 12 that both nurses had been suspended from hospital positions. On February 14, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of New South Wales suspended the nurses’ registration, which, according to federal health minister Mark Butler, meant “the two nurses are unable to practice nursing anywhere in Australia, in any context.”

Concerns over safety

Australian Jewish groups expressed concerns about the safety of community members, seeing the rhetoric and threats as a symptom of a broader antisemitic campaign against the country’s Jewry. Australian Muslim groups criticised what they saw as a disproportionate response created by double standards and manufactured moral panic to silence criticism about Israel.

Webb said on Wednesday that with Nadir’s charging, Strike Force Pearl had arrested 15 people and laid a total of 78 charges.