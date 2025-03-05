Anti-Israel vandalism group defaces Cambridge, Oxford universities

The United Kingdom's oldest universities have been vandalized by an anti-Israel vandalism organization, with the University of Cambridge targeted on Tuesday and Oxford University defaced on Friday.

A Cambridge Old Schools administrative building facade was covered in red paint and the word "divest," according to anti-Israel vandalism activist group Palestine Action. The group said on Instagram Tuesday that it had targeted the Cambridge University's Endowment Fund offices as part of a demand for the institution's divestment from companies with financial ties to Israel.

The group also referred to a Thursday High Court injunction banning anti-Israel activists from disrupting a Saturday graduation ceremony.

"They can try to stop the student intifada, but they will never succeed," Palestine Action said on Instagram. "Resistance until victory!"

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesman said Wednesday that they had received a report of criminal damage at the Old School, and that anyone with information should report it to law enforcement.

A University spokesperson said that the institution had contacted the police, adding that they "strongly condemn this vandalism of University property."

Cambridge had been the site of periodic anti-Israel encampment protests, which included the November Senate House lawn and Greenwich House occupations, according to statements by Cambridge for Palestine.

No arrests have been made yet

The vandalization of the historic academic institution came just four days after Palestine Action smashed and graffitied the windows of Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that the criminal damage occurred during the early hours of Friday morning.

"No arrests have been made at this time," said the Thames Valley Police. "An investigation is ongoing, and we would ask anyone with information, CCTV, or other footage to contact Thames Valley Police."

Palestine Action took responsibility for the attack on social media on Friday, explaining that they had targeted Oxford due to supposed investments in Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

"End your complicity or expect direct action," Palestine Action threatened the Oxford Board of Governors.

Palestine Action also mentioned Oxford's January 22 announcement that former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be joining the Blavatnik School as a member of the World Leaders Circle and a distinguished fellow.

"Under his direction, Britain participated in the genocide of Palestinians," the vandals contended.

Oxford Action for Palestine said on Instagram that while it was not involved in the vandalism, it stood in solidarity with Palestine Action against the university, Sunak, and Elbit.

"We, alongside members of the broader Oxford community, will not rest while the university remains complicit," said OA4P.

OA4p had occupied the iconic Radcliffe Camera on January 24, leading to police intervention and arrests. Activists scaled the building and waved a Palestinian flag. The group said that it had escalated its actions because the administration had ceased to engage with their demands of divestment and boycott of Israel. The lawn of the Bodleian Library had once been the site of an encampment.

Oxford University did not respond to requests for comment.

