US sanctions Iran-backed Swedish criminal gang behind attack on Israel's embassy in Stockholm

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Swedish-based 'Foxtrot Network' on Wednesday as a transactional criminal organization.

OFAC clarified that not only is 'Foxtrot Network' involved in trafficking illegal drugs, but it also "carried out attacks on Israelis and Jews in Europe, along with its fugitive leader Rawa Majid."

One of the attacks against Israelis and Jews that 'Foxtrot Network' was responsible for was the January 2024 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, when they left explosive devices in the vicinity. Sweden's national bomb squad successfully destroyed these devices.

'Foxtrot Network' is linked with Iran's global terror network, particularly given their leader Rawa Majid was born in Iran. Majid also goes by the criminal alias of the "Kurdish Fox."

Mossad claimed Majid was linked to Iran and had a role in coordinating violent attacks on behalf of the Islamic Republic in 2023.

Majid maintaining links with the Islamic Republic

The Treasury Department added that Majid "has specifically cooperated with the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS)," and noted that MOIS was also under US sanctions.

"Treasury, alongside our US government and international partners, will continue to hold accountable those who seek to further Iran’s thuggish and destabilizing agenda," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented.