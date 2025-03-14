Irish man fights extradition to US over alleged antisemitic vandalisms 

Liam Mackin, a 72-year-old Irish man who was previously on an Interpol wanted list over antisemitic vandalisms in Florida in 2023, appeared before a court in Belfast on Thursday as authorities weigh extraditing him to the US, according to police statements and international media reports.

Mackin was arrested on Thursday after the US issued an international arrest warrant. His defense denied the allegations against him and refused his extradition.

He is alleged to have spraypainted “jew murder," “290,000 child killers," “500,000 Jew child killer,” and “501,110 Jew child murderer” on Jewish-owned businesses—along with images of the Israeli flag on vehicles and signs.

Mackin is said to have caused thousands of dollars in damage to six properties in Florida, BBC News reported.

Officers were said to have suspected Mackin after noticing he had been wearing the same clothing seen in a surveillance video that captured one of the vandalism incidents. The police added that Mackin, who uses a walking stick, had the same gait, build, and markings as the culprit—and law enforcement reported seeing him enter a white van similar to the one captured on CCTV. Anti-Israel slogans are on display at the University of South Florida. (credit: #EndJewHatred)

“Evidence shows that Liam Mackin targeted the victims in this case due to their race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, and religion,” Flagler County Sheriff’s detective Rosanna Vinci concluded in her report, according to Flagler Live.

“The victims, in this case, were determined to be either or both Israeli nationals who practiced Judaism and or leased their property to a person of Israeli or Jewish heritage," she reportedly added.

"Liam Mackin systematically, intentionially, and maliciously sought out businesses owned by people of Jewish/Israeli heritage and damaged their properly by painting over the Israeli flag and spray painting antisemitic messages such as, 'Jew Murder,' '290,000 child killers,' '500,000 Jew child killer', [and] '501,110 Jew child murderer,'" Vinci continued.

After living in Florida with his wife for 30 years, Mackin was said to have returned to Ireland only a day after US officials issued a warrant, according to local media site Flager Live.

"The man was arrested under the Extradition Act for criminal damage hate crime offences that occurred in Flagler County, Florida, USA in November 2023,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement. "He is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later today (Thursday, 13th March)." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sergeant Davey from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit added, “We continue to work closely with our national and international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions. Tackling hate crime is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and we will work with partners to bring those suspected of involvement in hate crime before the courts.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

Fighting the extradition

Judge Gilpin reportedly granted Mackin bail until the court reconvenes in May.

Mackin’s defense told Belfast Live, "Liam is a 73-year-old disabled man who is facing an extradition request by the USA to have him returned to Florida to face hate crime allegations."

"The warrant application relates to an incident in November 2023 when six Israeli-owned properties in Flagler Beach, Florida, were defaced with anti-Jewish graffiti. It’s alleged our client was involved," he continued.

"He strenuously denies all allegations."

Solicitor Kevin Winters of KRW Law added, “I want to preface what I say here by firstly condemning the type of racist hate comments daubed on these properties. It’s unacceptable and ought to be rightfully denounced, especially given the current worldwide political climate we live in.

"That said, we make it very clear that our client will contest this application. It’s most regrettable that media sources in Florida have Mr Mackin already convicted of these crimes before he even sets foot anywhere near a court," Winters said.

Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney told local Floridian media, “Should this criminal attempt to re-enter this country at any border crossing, airport, etc, he will be arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant so he can answer to his crimes."

“There are many beautiful shades of green in Ireland, and if he has the courage to return, I’d love for him to see the Flagler County Inmate Facility," he added.