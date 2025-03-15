‘Zionists are not welcome in Ireland’: Israeli man spat on in Dublin restaurant

Israeli national Tamir Ohayon was spat at and harassed by two local women while visiting Dublin for a business trip, he shared on Instagram with a video of the interaction.

“My heart is truly broken THIS is Ireland in 2025,” Ohayon shared. “During my business trip to Dublin, me and my co-worker were assaulted by an organized group of girls for simply being Israelis.”

Ohayon claimed that before the filming began, one of the girls approached him and shared the information she had collected on him - including the hotel he was staying at.

Following the interaction, Ohayon shared that he struggled to sleep and moved to a new hotel.

The footage showed the two women raising their middle fingers at Ohayon, while they yelled at him that he was not welcome in Ireland. People hold placards and flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, ahead of the October 7 attack anniversary, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Dublin, Ireland October 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

“Zionists are not welcome in Ireland,” the women told him. “F*** you and f*** Israel. Israel is on its way out.”

In response to the harassment, Ohayon responded, “I love you too” - which is when the women spat upon him and later bragged that “I did it and I actually did not miss.”

After asking nearby staff to call the police, the women laughed over his description of the incident as an “attack.”

The women were identified by The Journal as pro-Palestinian activists Zeina Ismail and Lena Seale.

Seale told The Journal that she confronted Ohayon for a "conversation" about his service in the IDF and an alleged Instagram post in which he tagged a West Bank city as part of Israel.

Despite the spitting, Seale denied that the incident had been violent.

“No IOF [Israeli Occupying Forces - a term used by some Palestinian activists for the IDF] soldier or agent of Zionism is welcome in Ireland and actionists have a duty to expose and confront them if an opportunity arises,” Seale said in a statement.

Ohayon later shared that the encounter had lasted several minutes, and no one intervened to help. He shared that he began filming to help police in their investigations but that officers did not arrive for two hours after the incident and “didn’t seem to care at all about the matter.”

“This was an act of pure terrorism, and everyone was silent,” he shared, adding that he will “never step foot in Ireland again.”

Despite the interaction, Ohayon maintained his pride in being Israeli. “Am Israel Chai,” he concluded his post on Instagram.

Local law enforcement have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

In stories uploaded since the video, Ohayon has shared the hateful messages he has received from Dublin locals, with some threatening “you are in danger.” Some have tracked down pubs that he visited during his time in the city, despite the fact he did not tag the bar’s location.