Jewish students forced to take workshops to prepare for antisemitism on UK campuses - report

Jewish students at British high schools are being prepared in workshops for the likely barrage of hate they will experience at British universities following their graduation from Sixth Form, The Times reported on Saturday.

The workshops come as a Times analysis found increased instances of Hamas praise, and celebration of the October 7 massacre on university campuses. The investigative efforts also found that a number of societies at Russell Group universities had openly peddled antisemitic tropes.

Robert Halfon, a Conservative former universities minister, told The Times that the levels of intimidation and antisemitism on campus were a “shocking stain on our university system.”

Antisemitism on British campuses

At the University of Leeds, an institute that has made frequent headlines for campus antisemitism, the Students Against Apartheid Coalition actively engaged with social media posts celebrating Hamas, The Times reported. In one instance, the coalition liked a photo of a hostage release ceremony, which referred to Hamas as the “resistance.” A protester wears a ‘Free Palestine’ face mask during a demonstration in support of Palestinians, on the day of the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Manchester, Britain, October 7, 2024. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Cardiff Students For Palestine shared an image of a hostage release ceremony and added the caption “Glory To The Resistance.” The account’s profile picture was a red triangle, a logo that has become synonymous with Hamas.

Action For Palestine at Queen Mary University reportedly shared posts praising October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar and other members of Hamas leadership.

The London School of Economics recently stirred controversy after hosting Helena Cobban and Rami Khouri in a talk titled ‘Understanding Hamas: And Why That Matters.’ Recordings from an earlier event at the School of Oriental and African Studies reviewed by The Times showed Cobban expressed she had “respect” for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

A spokeswoman for the Office for Students, the independent regulator in England, said: “Universities and colleges should take steps to uphold free speech within the law for students, staff and visiting speakers. But this does not, and cannot, include discrimination against, or harassment of, Jewish students or staff, or any other conduct prohibited by law, including unlawful support for a proscribed organisation.”

Halfon shared, “I spoke to a group of Jewish students a couple of weeks ago, about to go to university, to explain about antisemitism at universities. They were sixth-formers, and it was packed.

“University is supposed to be the happiest years of your life. But Jewish students are frightened to walk from their halls of residence to lectures. Jewish societies are being advised not to have stalls during freshers’ weeks. What’s going on is disgraceful — it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”