ADL pulls out of Israeli conference on combating antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) withdrew its participation from the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, according to a spokesperson, joining the ranks of attendees who have pulled out over some of the guests and speakers invited by the Israeli government.

“In light of some of the recently announced participants at the Israeli government's antisemitism conference, [ADL CEO] Jonathan [Greenblatt] decided last week that he would no longer be attending the event, and he notified the Israeli government about the decision after the weekend," the spokesperson said.

The March 26-27 conference was intended to gather experts, government officials, civil society groups, Jewish community leaders, and academics in Jerusalem to address the challenges of post-October 7 Massacre antisemitism, but the inclusion of right-wing European politicians such as National Rally president Jordan Bardella and European Parliament Patriots for Europe Group vice president Hermann Tertsch has led to disconcertion among other participants.

Former ADL head Abe Foxman said that the invitation of "authoritarian neo-fascist political parties" legitimized them and made the conference about the participants rather than antisemitism.

"Israel's government's first responsibility is to protect its country and citizens and second to defend Jews around the world. This conference is more about the first and less sensitivity to the second," said Foxman. "The Diaspora Ministry should have consulted Jewish leadership of those European countries [on] whom to invite."

Withdrawal from the conference

UK Chief Rabbi Mirvis, UK politician and antisemitism adviser Lord John Mann, and Goldsmiths University professor David Hirsh announced their withdrawal from the event on Monday.

Former Budenstag member Volker Beck said on X Friday that he was withdrawing because he did not find the conference reflected the democratic values that informed the fight against antisemitism.

"If we associate ourselves with extreme right-wing forces, we discredit our common cause; it also goes against my personal convictions and will have a negative impact on our fight against Antisemitism within our societies," said Beck.

Knesset Aliyah and Absorption Committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv on Monday called on the government to disinvite the controversial guests in a Monday letter, explaining the invitations constituted a “deviation from the longstanding policy of Israeli governments and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and it directly contradicts the positions and policies of the representative organizations of Jewish communities in those countries and on the international stage.”

