Jewish fraternity at San Diego State University vandalized with antisemitic graffiti 

AEPi, a Jewish fraternity at the San Diego State University, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, university communications confirmed in February.

The graffiti, which was reported to the San Diego State University Police Department, came after a report that items were being thrown at a building in the 5500 block of 55th Street by multiple individuals shouting racist and antisemitic rhetoric, San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre confirmed.

Investigators have since interviewed over a dozen witnesses and have continued to gather evidence.

"Let us be absolutely clear: Any act of hate or discrimination based on a person's religion, race, or ethnicity is against university policy and our Principles of Community. The university takes these actions very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of all our community members," Torre assured.

Condemning the antisemitic vandalism

The vandalism was condemned by the California branch of the Anti-Defamation League's regional director, Fabienne Perlov.

"We condemn the antisemitic attack on the AEPi Jewish fraternity at San Diego State University... Members of another fraternity reportedly vandalized the AEPi house with paint and fireworks and broke windows while shouting hateful and antisemitic slurs," Perlov expressed. "This behavior is unacceptable.

"We appreciate the prompt intervention by the SDSU Police Department and their commitment to investigating this incident as a hate crime. We stand with President de la Torre and the entire campus community. It is critical the responsible parties are held accountable for their egregious actions to restore a safe learning and living environment."

Hillel San Diego also condemned the vandalism, commended Torre's response to the incident, and called for any parties with knowledge of the incident to come forward.