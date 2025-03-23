Israel launches $1m. plan to protect Jewish students amid antisemitism surge

Jewish students on university campuses across the globe continue to face an unprecedented wave of antisemitism. In response, the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Mosaic United have launched a $1 million emergency initiative aimed at strengthening Jewish student communities in key countries across Europe and Latin America.

Since October 7, Jewish students in Europe, North and South America have found themselves at the center of a growing storm of antisemitic activity—including assaults, social ostracization, hostility from faculty, and aggressive anti-Israel protests.

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, three Jewish students in France came to campus to hang posters of hostages, including Kfir Bibas. That evening, they were physically attacked,” said Natasha Habel, a Jewish student from France.

Habel added that despite complaints to the police and meetings with the dean, "no real condemnation followed, and student organizations remained almost entirely silent. Jewish students are afraid to attend certain classes. This has been the reality since October 7.”

As part of the emergency initiative, six organizations operating in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico, and Argentina received funding to implement support programs. These include Mizrachi, ScienceAbroad, WUJS, and YStreet, which are focused on bolstering personal safety, creating safe spaces on campuses, providing students with tools to confront antisemitism, and enhancing Israeli public diplomacy efforts. Pro-Jewish protesters gather outside the campus of Columbia University in New York City on March 4, 2025. (credit: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Dealing with antisemitism

“We met with the families of hostages in Hostage Square—it was a powerful moment,” said Jonathan Ladarola, a student from the University of Adelaide in Australia. “Their pain made it clear how critical our visibility is in the academic world. This isn’t just about campus debates—it’s about ensuring their voices are heard and that we never turn our backs on them.”

More than 3,430 Jewish students in Europe participated in various programs. Thirty-five took part in special delegations to Israel, and seven leadership conferences were held to connect Jewish students from different countries and help them develop strategies for fighting antisemitism and reclaiming their place on campus.

However, data shows that much work remains. A report from the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) documented over 110 antisemitic incidents on campuses since October 7—many of which go unreported.

In the UK, the Community Security Trust (CST) reported a steep rise in campus antisemitism, with 272 incidents over the past year—five times the average of previous years. Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that many Jewish students feel isolated and unsafe on campus.

Mosaic United concluded: “The emergency programs have provided students with critical tools to deal with the crisis, but the battle is far from over. The war in Israel may be at a pause, but on campuses around the world—it’s still raging.”