An antisemitic assault over the weekend in France, in which the Chief Rabbi of Orléans was violently attacked in front of his son, has sparked international condemnation — along with growing criticism of the French government’s response to the wave of anti-Jewish hostility.

Rabbi Aryeh Engelberg was returning home after Shabbat prayers when he was struck on the head and bitten on the shoulder by a 16-year-old local resident, reportedly acting out of antisemitic motives. The suspect was arrested several hours later after being identified through security footage.

While official condemnations came swiftly, some voices have highlighted the deeper political and moral concerns behind the incident. Among them is Rabbi Zamir Isayev, Chief Rabbi of the Sephardic community in Baku, Azerbaijan, who issued a public statement expressing deep concern over what he described as France’s inadequate response to the mounting threats facing its Jewish citizens.

“The Jewish community in France feels genuinely unsafe,” he wrote. “A government that offers only declarations, without translating them into meaningful action, is not protecting its people.”

Rabbi Isayev also pointed to what he described as a troubling paradox: that real efforts to protect Jews in Europe are often led by unexpected figures — individuals who themselves have faced criticism in the past. "It's hard to ignore the irony," he said. "The voices we would expect to show solidarity are silent, while others are taking initiative."

Dissonance between France’s image and its actions

He further noted the dissonance between France’s image and its actions. “As someone living in a Muslim-majority country where Jews feel safe, I find France’s complacency hard to understand,” he wrote. “A country that takes pride in its democratic values and human rights should be expected to uphold them.”

Rabbi Isayev’s comments come in the context of broader criticism leveled in recent years by Azerbaijani officials toward the French government, particularly regarding its positions on Israel and Azerbaijan. These tensions have, at times, led to unusual diplomatic friction, underscoring the gap between France’s global image as a defender of minority rights and the day-to-day experiences of the Jewish community.

As the investigation into the Orléans attack continues, Jewish leaders and international observers are watching closely to see whether the French government will move beyond words and take concrete steps to ensure the safety of its Jewish citizens.