Jews most frequently targeted community for hate crimes in New York City - NYPD

Members of the Jewish community were the most frequent targets of hate crimes in New York over the past three months, according to newly released data from the NYPD on Friday.

Out of 123 reported hate incidents during that period, 74 were directed at Jews. Authorities made 75 arrests connected to these antisemitic incidents.

Most of the felony arrests—42 in total—were classified under “miscellaneous penal law,” while five were for felony assault.

The areas with the highest number of complaints were in the north of the Queens borough and the south of the Brooklyn borough.

March saw the highest number of reported incidents at 31, followed by 23 in February and 20 in January. Hassidic Jews and NYPD members stand outside the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, in the Crown Heights section of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, January 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The other targeted communities

Black individuals were the second most targeted group with 10 reports over the last three months, all of which resulted in arrests.

There were also five reports and five arrests relating to Islamophobic incidents.