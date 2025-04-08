Pro-Israel evangelical leader calls on Trump to tariff Tucker Carlson for pro-Iran post

Pro-Israel activist and evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore called on US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to place a tariff on conservative media personality Tucker Carlson's show after he tweeted in support of Iran.

“Tucker Carlson is acting like a foreign agent, doing the bidding of Iran and Qatar instead of America. It’s time for the White House to impose a Tariff on Tucker Carlson for illegally importing anti-Semitic Iranian talking points and putting America last,” Cardoza-Moore said.

Cardoza-Moore, who hosts Focus On Israel on NRB TV, claimed that Carlson has used the term ‘neocons’ as a dogwhistle meaning ‘blame the Jews.’

“Right-wing anti-Semites have long described Jews as neocon bogeymen in the same way that leftists use the word Zionist instead of Jew. These dog whistles don’t fool anyone.”

Cardoza-Moore has criticised Carlson multiple times before

Cardoza-Moore has previously criticized Carlson for an interview with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. She alleged that Carlson's actions indicate a troubling shift toward antisemitic sentiments and alignment with nations known for controversial stances on Israel. Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE / CC-SA 2.0)

She also condemned Carlson after images surfaced over the weekend showing him posing with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the White House

“Tucker Carlson’s antisemitism does not reflect the values of the Trump administration,” said Cardoza-Moore, calling him “the slightly savvier mentor of Candace Owens, peddling a new woke-right, fake-Christian form of Jew-hatred.”