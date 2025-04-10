New York schools apologize for sharing Gaza protest toolkit

A recent newsletter from NYC Public Schools featured antisemitic content, titled the "Stop Genocide Gaza Toolkit." The institution issued an apology last week, acknowledging that it was hurtful to many members of their Jewish community.

NYC Public Schools sent out a newsletter featuring Anti-Israel propaganda entitled “Stop Genocide Gaza Toolkit.” There is no place for ideological indoctrination in public education. An apology from the Department of Education is necessary but insufficient. The individual… pic.twitter.com/pDCuY97crb — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) April 7, 2025

The monthly newsletter is originally sent out to a select group of teachers and parents within the country's largest public school system.

The Gaza toolkit provides guidance on protesting against Israel, supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, pressuring pro-Israel elected officials, and donating funds.

The NYC Public Schools and its Chancellor Aviles-Ramos explained: "Today, a troubling oversight was brought to my attention: an offensive political toolkit was hyperlinked in one of our published newsletters."

Ensuring safety for Jewish students

Ramos added that the inclusion of the toolkit "both violates our policies on political neutrality and uses hateful, antisemitic language hurtful to many in our Jewish community" and that they deeply apologize.

"Once leadership became aware of this link, we immediately ordered its removal and have already begun conducting a thorough investigation as to how this link was added to a New York City Public Schools communication", Ramos said.

The organization will implement "protocols to ensure stronger vetting of official materials going forward."

Finally, the chancellor thanked those who brought this matter to their attention: "We remain focused on fostering respect, safety, and civil discourse in our schools and ensuring our Jewish students and families feel safe and supported."