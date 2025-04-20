'F*** Israel': Irish band Kneecap accuses Israel of genocide at Coachella Music Festival

Irish band Kneecap caused a stir at the Indio, California-based Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, when they displayed subtitles during their performance, accusing Israel of genocide and calling for the liberation of Palestine. "The US government arms and funds Israel despite its war crimes," the subtitles read.

During their set at the major music festival, Kneecap used giant screens to display pro-Palestinian messages and anti-Israel statements amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. This is made possible by the US government, which arms and funds Israel despite its war crimes. F**k Israel. Free Palestine," read the text on the screens during the band's performance.

Beyond the stage

In addition, the band members posted a photo on social media from the festival, standing alongside Mia Khalifa, an adult film star who was banned from her home country of Lebanon for appearing in an adult film wearing a hijab, wearing keffiyehs and holding Irish flags.