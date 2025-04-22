Yonkers man pleads guilty for scissor-wielding, antisemitic attack on Jewish barber

Yonkers man, Ahmed Al Jabali, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree as a hate crime and a class C violent felony, the District Attorney's office announced Monday.

This was after his antisemitic attack on Jewish barber Slava Shushakov in Yonkers in August 2024.

Al Jabali entered Shushakov's barbershop in Yonkers, initially asking for a shave, but then, according to the DA's office, "Al Jabali grabbed a pair of barber's shears and called Shushakov an '[expletive] Jew.'

"He then repeatedly attempted to stab Shushakov with scissors and ended up slashing him in the arm and hand, all while continuing to yell antisemitic slurs."

After the events, District Attorney Susan Cacace announced, "Hate has no home in Westchester County. The rise in antisemitic hate over the last several years is disturbing and completely unacceptable. Today and every day, my office stands with the Jewish community of Westchester and will seek justice for victims of antisemitic violence."

Antisemitism across New York

"No one should have to go through what I went through," Shushakov stated following the attack. "This attack is a reminder that we have a lot more to do to eradicate hate and antisemitism in Westchester County. I want to thank DA Cacace and the Yonkers police for helping me get through this difficult time and for making sure I could get justice."

According to local news reports, Shushakov believed the attack was a hate crime in response to the war in Gaza since October 7.

Al Jabli is expected to be sentenced to six years behind bars, local news reported. He is due in court in late May for sentencing by Judge James McCarty.