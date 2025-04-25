State Dept. indicts self-proclaimed Hamas operative in US army for explosives plot

A new federal indictment was issued against a Jewish woman, a self-described Lebanese-American Hamas operative and a third person on charges of conspiracy, defacing and damaging a Jewish religious site, making false statements in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Executive branch of the United States, and possession of destructive devices, the US Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Mohamad Hamad, 23, of Coraopolis, Talya A. Lubit, 24, a Jewish resident of Pittsburgh, were previously indicted for defacing synagogues with pro-Palestinian, anti-Zionist graffiti.

Hamad, according to the new indictment, was assigned to the 171st Maintenance Squadron of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) in 2023 - and consequently sought top security clearance in connection to his military role. It was found that Hamad made multiple false statements to the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency during the three interviews required to gain the high security clearance level, according to the indictment.

“As alleged in the Superseding Indictment, Mohamad Hamad lied about his loyalty to the United States, among other false statements, in an attempt to obtain a Top-Secret security clearance,” said Acting US Attorney Rivetti. “During that time, he openly expressed support for Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Hamas. In addition to his previously charged role in defacing Jewish religious property, he also conspired with others named in this Superseding Indictment to manufacture and detonate destructive devices. Our office remains resolute in its commitment to working alongside federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to investigate crimes like these and to safeguard both the Jewish community and the public at large.”

Hamad told others that while he had joined the US military, “Palestine [is still] on top though make no mistake,” according to the indictment. He allegedly also wrote “don’t get me wrong, my dear, Lebanon, Palestine are my country and they are on top.” Vandalism outside Pittsburgh Jewish Federation, left, and a Chabad synagogue, right, in Pittsburgh, July 29, 2024. (credit: Courtesy Pittsburgh Jewish Federation)

At the same time that Hamad shared these apparent falsehoods, he allegedly conspired with 22-year-old Pittsburgh resident Micaiah Collins to manufacture and deploy explosive devices. Multiple devices were allegedly detonated by the pair, including two pipe bombs.

“Protecting the American people is spelled out in the Mission of the FBI. That includes all our communities,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “The FBI and our partners are committed to investigating and prosecuting individuals who reportedly choose to lie about being loyal to this country and instead engage in dangerous, menacing, and illegal activities.”

If found guilty, Hamad may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, Lubit to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine and Collins to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The previous indictment against Mohamad Hamad and Talya A. Lubit

Hamad and Lubit were charged with damaging religious property and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States in November.

The pair began their activities in October 2023, according to the affidavit, coinciding with Hamas’s attack on southern Israel, where terrorists massacred some 1200 people. They are accused of targeting the Chabad of Squirrel Hill and the building of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

At the end of July, the Chabad house contacted law enforcement as the words “Jews 4 Palestine” were sprayed on its building’s walls. Along with the text was an inverted triangle, a symbol that has come to be associated with Hamas.

Also, in late July, the Jewish Federation reported graffiti on its premises reading “[Jewish Federation] funds genocide” and “Jews hate Zionists.”

The affidavit revealed that Hamad purchased a can of “Strawberry Fields” colored spray paint on July 28, the same shade as the vandal.

According to CCTV footage, the car used to travel to purchase the paint reportedly bore a strong resemblance to that used by the graffiti artist.

With three warrants, police searched Hamad's two vehicles and cell phone, finding a sweatshirt with a red triangle captioned, "RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE."

The sweatshirt also featured the image of an armed, masked man.

Other evidence collected during the search included Hamad’s Google Maps search history, which included a search for Chabad’s address and a number of violent messages.

In messages to Lubit, who is said to have used the username ‘Warsaw,’ Hamad wrote, “My ultimate goal in life is Shaheed (martyrdom),2 everything else doesn’t matter nearly as much," “My goal sets are very different from the average person;" “I don’t see myself living long:” and “For me it’s really hard to think long term,” according to the affidavit.

Lubit had reportedly sought marriage and children with Hamad, but Hamad rejected those advances and responded, “It was a feeling of I could really see myself doing that life... But my heart yearns for being with my brothers overseas.” Hamad had previously written to Lubit, "for me you are Jewish so that is more than allowed for me.”

Email records from June, according to the affidavit, also revealed the purchase of two pounds of Indian Black aluminum powder from Pyro Chem Source and two pounds of potassium perchlorate KC104 from PyroCreations - materials used in explosives. These purchases were made under the name “Chris Petrenko,” which is believed to be Hamad’s alias.

The materials were ordered to be delivered to Hamad’s address. Hamad had previously researched information on the purchased materials using a database maintained by the National Institute of Health’s National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Hamad would later exchange messages with a third individual on Signal, planning to practice lighting “a big shell” on or about July 6, 2024, as a practice run for a future explosion.

Hamad also reportedly set still shots of an explosion.

In one exchange, a masked man was pictured wearing the same sweatshirt police discovered while searching Hamad’s property and a Hamad headband, holding an Israeli-American flag. In messages connected to the image, Hamad wrote, “yoinked that s***,” adding, “we don’t play.”

When a third party wrote, “pull up lookin like that,” HAMAD replied, “I really did lmao. Imagine the terror they saw if they had cams. Hamas operative ripping off their flags in white suburbia.”

Messages on the Jewish centers and Jewry

On Signal, Lubit reportedly sent several messages indicating plans to attack Jewish institutions.

“If I join you in doing graffiti on this building it matters to me that it is done in good taste. But any bank or anything else that’s not a religious institution I’m happy to trash,” she reportedly wrote on July 27. “I wish I knew how to paint damn.”

“We only have one shot cuz after that they will have much higher surveillance. I think it’s wise for them to see other buildings like PNC & stuff getting tr*shed first. So they’re not like ‘you’re targeting the Jews,’” she reportedly advised, also on July 27. “If we target Jewish institutions before Zionist non Jewish ones I think they’ll see it as a Jew v other thing.”

“Actually there’s a lot of places I could do this. There’s a lot of Jewish institutions around.”

“Decorating Chabad.”

Among the many messages, Lubit also wrote she “can literally feel myself starting to see Jews as my enemies,” “Like, I’m ANGRY. I’m so tired of feeling like being Jewish means I have to second guess being anti oppression” and “I will not survive being Jewish if I don’t learn to get past that. I’ll just end up abandoning it.”

On July 28, she sent messages reading, “I’m tired of the voice in my head, telling me that a Jew would not go with the oppressed,” “Every day I think ‘I don’t want to be Jewish anymore’” and “This feels kinda like a last ditch attempt at staying Jewish.”

Hamad, according to the document, self-identified as a Hamas operative. As part of that self-proclaimed identity, he sent pictures of himself wearing a green headband with a Hamas logo, the justice department previously reported.