Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends letter to San Marcos condemning its proposed antisemitic resolution

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the mayor of San Marcos on Tuesday, “condemning its proposed antisemitic resolution openly flouting Texas state law,” the governor shared on X/Twitter.

“Israel is a stalwart ally of the United States and a friend to Texas,” Abbott wrote in the letter. “I have repeatedly made clear that Texas will not tolerate antisemitism. Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies.”

The resolution from San Marcos claims to be against violence and calls for protecting civilians. However, in his letter, Abbott criticized the measure for failing to condemn Hamas or acknowledge the Israeli victims who were killed during the October 7 massacre.

“I have not found any past resolution that ‘unequivocally condemn[s] targeting civilians’ by Hamas or affirms that the Jews murdered on October 7th were ‘entitled to live life in safety and free from violence,’” he said.

In the letter, Abbott specifies that Texas law bans government entities from supporting boycotts of Israel. The governor argues that the San Marcos resolution effectively encourages such a boycott by pushing the city to stop any business deals and cut financial ties with Israel.

“The proposed Resolution seems calculated to violate this law,” the governor wrote.

Abbott also questioned whether the city had already acted against the law in past agreements with the state, noting that any such contracts require a promise not to boycott Israel.

“My office is already reviewing active grants with San Marcos to determine whether the City has breached terms by falsely certifying compliance with Texas law,” he said.

Lastly, Abbot warned that if the resolution is approved, his office will cut off any future cooperation and consider ending current grant agreements with San Marcos. He also said he would direct other state agencies to review agreements with the city.

Texas governor's stance against antisemitism

In September, Abbott sent a letter to Texas colleges and universities reiterating his belief in the importance of standing against antisemitism, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

“There is zero tolerance for antisemitism in Texas,” Abbott similarly wrote in a post on X.

Abbott went on to say that as the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks approaches, Texas colleges and universities must remain vigilant in combating antisemitism and maintaining a safe environment for Jewish faculty and students.