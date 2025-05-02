Jordanian sentenced to six years in US prison for anti-Israel attacks

A Jordanian national in Florida was sentenced to six years in US federal prison for making threats against and attacking businesses due to their perceived support for Israel, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Rights advocates have noted rising threats in the US against Jews, Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians, and Israelis since the start of the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza after an October 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 44, described by prosecutors as "a Jordanian national residing illegally in Orlando," broke into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, in June 2024, according to prosecutors. He caused more than $450,000 in damage, the DOJ said in a statement.

He also broke doors and threatened other businesses.

He was arrested in July 2024, charged in August, and pleaded guilty in December. Orlando, FL, USA - January 8, 2022: A City of Orlando police car is shown in Orlando, FL, USA. (credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock)

Targeted and attacked businesses for their support of Israel

"According to court documents, beginning around June 2024, Hnaihen targeted and attacked businesses in the Orlando area for their perceived support for Israel," the DOJ said.

"Wearing a mask, under the cover of night, Hnaihen smashed the glass front doors of businesses and left behind 'Warning Letters.'"