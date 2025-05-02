Elderly Jewish man beaten in France while feeding stray cats - report

An elderly Jewish man was attacked and subjected to antisemitic insults on Wednesday in the small town of Anduze, near Alès, French media site Entrevue reported on Thursday.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was feeding cats while wearing his yarmulke and tzitzit when a drunk man in his 40s reportedly accosted him.

The drunk man called the victim a “dirty Jew,” witnesses told the French media site, and began punching and kicking him. The man was also said to have demanded money.

Police arrest suspect after elderly Jewish man attacked in France

Alès prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini reportedly confirmed the attack was antisemitic, though the suspect was allegedly too drunk to be interviewed when he was taken into police custody on Thursday morning. A view of the Eiffel Tower is seen in Paris, France, April 13, 2025 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL)

The suspect was reportedly known to police and has a reported history of theft.

The elderly victim reportedly tried to hide his yarmulke after the attack, but a witness encouraged him to keep it on.