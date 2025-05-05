Barstool bar fires staff, Temple U student suspended over 'F**k the Jews' sign

A Temple University student has been suspended after he asked bottle-service waitresses to hold up a "f**k the Jews" at a Philadelphia sports bar on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Barstool Sports bar, which is run by American-Jewish businessman Dave Portnoy.

“The employees complied with a customer’s request for a sign in connection with ordering bottle service,” Portnoy said. The student, Mo Khan, posted a video of the sign on his Instagram. However, he has since deleted his account.

Portnoy gave an 'emergency press conference' on Sunday in which he said he was “shaking" and "so f—king mad."

“I'm 20 steps ahead and I'm using everything," he added. "I am going to come for your f—ing throat unless you give me answers.”

UPDATE: Temple University has suspended student Mohammed “Mo” Khan over his possible involvement with the “F*ck the Jews” sign fiasco at Barstools Sports in Philadelphia last night. Khan’s Snapchat post from February showcases his past antisemitism. https://t.co/dHyzvKmp5d pic.twitter.com/6fHAchQ8VL — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 4, 2025

He added that he had spoken to two men involved in the incident, as well as the two waitresses, who were fired. According to Portnoy, Khan told him he was "not antisemitic."

Temple University president John Fry wrote a letter to the university community on Sunday evening in which he called the antisemitic incident "deeply disturbing."

"In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent," he said, adding that all hatred and discrimination run contrary to the ethos of the university.

Fry noted that the Division of Student Affairs is conducting an investigation into the incident, and that one student believed to have been involved has been placed on interim suspension already.

"Any additional students who are found to be involved will face strict disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion," he warned.

Portnoy's response

In a follow-up video on Monday, Portnoy said that he had decided the incident could be used to teach those involved, and that he was paying for the two men to visit Auschwitz, calling it “a fair outcome.”

“They've agreed to go,” he explained. “We're going to send these kids to Auschwitz and they're going to do a tour of the concentration camps in Germany, and hopefully learn something.”

Emergency Press Conference - I’m sending the people who ordered the “Fuck Jews” signs at my bar to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Rather than ruin a couple 20 year oldslives maybe this can be used as a teaching moment pic.twitter.com/sci4hBPBFA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

“The more I thought about it, it’s like, these are young f**king morons who did this, drunk,” he said. “It’s like, do you really want to ruin someone’s life?”

Portnoy also said in a video that he has “had more hate, more antisemitism in the last year, year and a half that I've ever had."

Rabbi David Kushner, Chaplain with the Philadelphia Police Department, told ABC6 that he had spoken to a "distraught" Portnoy. "He's absolutely distraught, he is angered, he is frustrated, and he's doing everything that he can possibly do to track down who these people are," said Kushner.

In a public statement, Barstool said it was "saddened, embarrassed, and frustrated by the deplorable actions of a customer and misguided staff [which] resulted in antisemitic hate speech."

"Several employees ignored all of their training and the organization's written policies regarding our zero tolerance police for discrimination."

The statement added that the employees were immediately terminated "following a full investigation."