Global antisemitism doubled in 2024, fueled by far-left surge, CAM annual report finds

In 2024, global antisemitism experienced an increase of more than twofold, representing the largest rise since World War II, as reported by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) - a coalition of over 850 partner organizations that advocate globally to combat antisemitism and promote a future free of bigotry for Jews and all humanity - in their annual report.

The Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) documented 6,326 incidents, reflecting a 107.7% surge compared to the already significant rise observed in 2023.

“This is the most severe wave of antisemitism since the end of the Second World War, largely driven by a far-left tsunami of hate,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Jewish communities around the world are under siege… The international failure to address this crisis is endangering Jewish life globally.”

The report reveals that in 2024, 68.4% of antisemitic incidents were ideologically far-left, marking an alarming 324.8% increase from the prior year. This surge was primarily fueled by radicalized social movements and anti-Israel activism that escalated into overt antisemitism. In comparison, far-right incidents declined by 54.8%, although they were still more violent.

Islamist-motivated incidents rose by 44.3%, often exploiting Middle East tensions. At the same time, a growing number of cases could not be tied to any ideology, highlighting how antisemitism is becoming normalized in mainstream discourse and media.

ARC introduced a new “CHAI” framework in 2024 to better categorize incidents by rhetoric, such as Holocaust denial, anti-Zionism, classical antisemitism, or Islamist propaganda, regardless of political source.

University campuses were identified as flashpoints, with 1,069 incidents recorded in 2024 in the U.S. alone, a 120.8% jump. Groups like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) were singled out for leading roles in harassment and spreading antisemitic content.

“Nearly all far-left incidents- 96.4% - were connected to Israel-related or anti-Zionist antisemitism,” the report stated. The U.S. and Western Europe together accounted for over 70% of incidents. In the U.S., the majority were concentrated in states with major universities, including New York, California, and Illinois.