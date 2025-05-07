UK-based Palestine Action launches in Spain

The Spanish branch of UK-based protest group Palestine Action was launched on Tuesday night, the group announced via its Instagram.

Palestine Action Spain calls itself a "direct action network designed to end Spanish complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide."

Its first target was Spain's Defense Ministry, which it claims "buys weapons from Israel's biggest arms producer, which are first 'battle-tested' on Palestinians."

Palestine Action spraypaint demanding BDS

Photos posted on Instagram on Tuesday night show the words 'Boycott Elbit Systems' in red graffiti paint on the wall of the ministry building.

Elbit has been one of the main targets of the UK-based Palestine Action since October 7, 2023. The group's actions, including using a makeshift wrecking ball to smash the windows of the Elbit factory headquarters near Bristol and throwing red paint onto the walls has resulted in multiple arrests.

Towards the end of 2024, Jewish News reported that the British Home Office was considering a ban on the group.