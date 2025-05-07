Police thwart Iranian plot to target London's Israeli embassy - report

The Israeli embassy in London was the target of an alleged Iranian terror plot, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

This report followed two separate operations in which eight individuals, seven of whom were of Iranian nationality, were arrested by UK Police on Saturday, in what Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described as "one of the biggest counterterror operations in recent years," The Telegraph added.

The Iranians were "hours from unleashing an attack" when they were arrested, the report adds.

One of the Iranian nationals arrested in the UK on suspicion of planning a terror attack has close ties to the Iranian regime, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing Iranian sources in the UK.

The suspect's family reportedly holds major businesses in the Islamic Republic, with the source saying he was "very well connected."

Detained under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023

All the alleged terrorists were detained under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023.

