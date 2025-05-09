Tufts student detained by US immigration authorities must be released, judge rules

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to release a Tufts University student from Turkey who has been held for over six weeks in a Louisiana immigration detention facility after she co-wrote an opinion piece criticizing her school's response to Israel's war in Gaza.

US District Judge William Sessions during a hearing in Burlington, Vermont, granted bail to Rumeysa Ozturk, who is at the center of one of the highest-profile cases to emerge from Republican President Donald Trump's campaign to deport pro-Palestinian activists on American campuses.

The judge ruled shortly after a federal appeals court rejected the Trump administration's bid to re-detain Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian campus activist who a different judge in Vermont ordered released last week after immigration authorities arrested him as well.

Ozturk's arrest on March 25 by masked, plainclothes law enforcement officers on a street in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Massachusetts, near her home, was captured in a viral video and occurred after the US Department of State revoked her student visa.

The sole basis authorities have provided for revoking her visa was an opinion piece she co-authored in Tufts' student newspaper criticizing the school's response to calls by students to divest from companies with ties to Israel and to "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide." Demonstrators attend a city council meeting after Tufts PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk was taken into custody by federal agents, in Somerville, Massachusetts, US March 27, 2025. (credit: Reuters/Reba Saldanha)

Her lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union had argued that her arrest and detention were unlawfully designed to punish her for speech protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment and to chill the speech of others.

Concerns over legality of detention

The 30-year-old PhD student and Fulbright scholar was moved to a detention center in Basile, Louisiana, even though her lawyer filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts the day she was arrested and a judge there barred her from being moved out of the state without 48 hours' notice.

By the time that order came down, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement had already taken her to Vermont, where she was held briefly before being flown to Louisiana.

Rather than dismiss her case as the administration wanted, a Massachusetts judge transferred the case to Vermont, saying it could be properly heard there.

Sessions, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, then ordered Ozturk transferred to Vermont so she could be available as he weighed ordering her release and considered the "significant constitutional concerns" she had raised.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered her transferred to Vermont by May 14, but Sessions opted to proceed with a previously-scheduled bail hearing to go forward on Friday and allow Ozturk to appear remotely after her lawyers said she was suffering from worsening asthma attacks while in custody.

She suffered one such asthma attack in the middle of Friday's hearing. She told the judge she had suffered about a dozen while in custody, more than at any time in the last two years, which she blamed on the "challenging" conditions of her confinement in an overly-packed space with poor air ventilation.

"The duration and frequency have increased because of both the constant triggers surrounding me and also the stressful environment that I am living in right now," she said.