Quebec medical applicants use public Discord groups to post antisemitic content

Quebec medical school students and applicants have been using a public Discord group named 'Med serveur' to post antisemitic, misogynist, and racist content, B’nai Brith Canada revealed on Thursday.

The aspiring doctors reportedly spread Holocaust denial, praised the “Final Solution,” and degraded women in the group of 1,400-plus members.

B'nai Brith screenshotted some of the posts, including one calling for "the Islamist State of Quebec" and another saying "you can trust me as long as you don't have a kippa under your wig." Another post contained a picture of an Orthodox Jewish man with the caption "you gotta look like this during interview time."

The channel was created for students to discuss applications to Quebec's four medical schools. A medical student at McGill University who anonymously spoke to the Montreal Gazette estimated that there were 30 offensive Discord accounts on Med serveur.

“I was shocked by the individuals, the 20 to 30 people who were posting this antisemitic stuff," the student said.

B’nai Brith Canada a révélé l’existenced’un serveurDiscord fréquentépar des candidats et étudiants en médecine du Québec qui est devenu une plateformepour l’antisémitisme, le racisme, la misogynie et la haine.Pendant plusieurs mois, un nombre d’aspirants médecins ont partagé… pic.twitter.com/iimbHk0CaD — B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) May 8, 2025

“What they were talking about had nothing to do with medicine, except where they were saying that Jews are controlling the application process at McGill and you get bonus points if you’re Black or Indigenous or you should dress up like a Jew for the interview.”

The student added that the fact nobody intervened or stood against what was being posted was the biggest problem, given 1500 is around the number of people applying for medicine in Quebec, and "therefore the (Med serveur membership) is like 99 per cent of the students that are going to be applying to Quebec medical schools.”

B'nai Brith, other Jewish groups respond to antisemitic incident

B'nai Brith said, "Hate like this has no place in healthcare—or anywhere in Canadian society."

Philip Berger, of the Toronto-based Doctors Against Racism and Antisemitism (DARA) said, "There are hundreds of these posts, and we couldn’t find a single objection by anybody."

The president of the Association des Médecins Juifs du Québec, Dr. Lior Bibas, told the Montreal Gazette: “If these accounts are really from future physicians, we need an immediate investigation to identify those responsible and ensure they are not admitted to our medical schools or allowed to practice medicine."

Jewish Clinicians Against Antisemitism has filed a criminal complaint with Montreal police against one Discord user, the Montreal Gazette reported. According to JCAA, the user is a Dawson College student.

A spokesperson for Dawson College told the Montreal Gazette that an investigation had been launched into the origin of some of the racist trolling on Med serveur.

The spokesperson, however, declined to reveal the person's status or name, citing Law 25, which pertains to personal information.

A Discord spokesperson said that the platform "has a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech" and that it would launch its own inquiry.