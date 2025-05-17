World’s largest Jewish communities warn of rising global antisemitism - report

Jewish community leaders from seven countries released the first annual J7 Report on Antisemitism at a press conference in Berlin in May, documenting a marked rise in antisemitic incidents.

The J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism includes organizations from the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, and Germany. It was created in response to growing concern over antisemitism in diaspora communities and works to promote data sharing and coordinated responses.

According to the report, Australia recorded a 317% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2024. In Germany, there were over 38 antisemitic incidents for every 1,000 Jewish residents. The United Kingdom reported 13 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents. The United States recorded a 5% increase in antisemitic acts. Preliminary data from other J7 countries also indicates elevated or sustained high levels of antisemitic activity.

The report attributes much of the increase to developments following the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel. It also identifies recurring trends across the J7 countries: rising antisemitic violence, attacks on Jewish institutions, a surge in online hate, concerns among Jews about openly expressing their identity, and a lack of accountability for perpetrators.

Statements from J7 Community Leaders

"Eighty years after World War II, Jewish leaders reaffirm a simple truth, we reaffirm our commitment to securing a safer and more inclusive world. This inaugural report reflects the strength of our collective voice and unwavering resolve," said Betsy Berns-Korn, Chair-Elect of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. DEMONSTRATORS STAND near the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, as they attend a demonstration against left-wing, right-wing, and Islamist antisemitism and in favor of showing solidarity with Israel, in Berlin, last year. (credit: Annegret Hilse/Reuters)

Dr. Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, declared: "October 7 accelerated a development that was already looming. Jews in Germany are under threat. A front has formed. These developments are overlapping, and we are seeing similar developments in all the J7 countries."

"In Argentina, we see with concern the exponential rise of antisemitism Social media has amplified these narratives. What was once whispered now goes viral, memory and education are not just tools of the past: they are a duty of the present and a hope for the future," said Mauro Berenstein, President of Argentina's DAIA.

Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said: "This report presents the most comprehensive analysis. The situation in Australia presents a particularly staggering depiction. The Australian experience also illustrates that when antisemitism is not met with sufficient force, it can escalate into devastating violence."

"Since October 7, Canada has experienced a wave of antisemitic attacks. The challenges facing Canada's Jewish community are immense. We have a clear expectation that the next Parliament will move urgently. What is at stake is the future of a Canada where everyone can live free from fear and discrimination," Noah Shack, Interim President, Canada's CIJA, manifested.

Yonathan Arfi, President of France's CRIF, concluded: "I stand alongside our J7 partners in sounding the alarm. What we are witnessing is a societal warning sign. This is not a crisis for the Jewish community, it is a test for our democracies. International cooperation is more vital than ever."