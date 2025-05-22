Michigan State pays $35K to settle lawsuit over use of Hitler photo on Jumbotron

(JTA) — Shortly after Oct. 7, Michigan State University caused an uproar when the school displayed an image of Hitler on the Jumbotron during a highly anticipated football game.

Now, the university is paying $35,000 to the YouTube quiz company from which the image of Hitler was taken.

The payment settles a lawsuit brought against MSU by Floris van Pallandt, owner of The Quiz Channel, for unauthorized use of the channel’s content. A staffer at the university projected the Hitler image, along with a trivia question about what year the Nazi leader was born, during the school’s rivalry game against the University of Michigan.

Hitler projected at Michigan State University Jumbotron

After the incident, Van Pallandt condemned the use of the image and said the school hadn’t sought permission. He also sued the school. (L-r) Demonstrators waved Nazi flags across the street from a community theater production of ''The Diary of Anne Frank'' in Howell, Michigan, Nov. 9, 2024; the group then moved onto nearby Fowlerville, Michigan. (credit: Screenshots via American Legion Howell and WLNS News)

An attorney for Van Pallandt said he was happy with the settlement, and added, “He sees this as vindication at the end of the day.” A spokesperson for MSU, which Hillel International estimates has around 2,700 Jewish students, declined to comment to local media.

Several MSU officials, including the school’s interim president and athletic director, apologized for the Hitler reference at the time, with the athletic director, Alan Haller, pledging to reach out to local Jewish groups so they could “hear directly from me regarding our failed responsibilities as well as our promise to do better.” They also suspended the staffer responsible, with pay.