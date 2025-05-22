Who is Elias Rodriguez, the far-left activist who killed two Israelis in Washington?

The man who killed two Israeli embassy staff outside the Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington, DC on Wednesday night is an active member of a far-left Marxist, pro-Palestine group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

30-year-old Chicago native Elias Rodriguez held a red keffiyeh and shouted “Free, free Palestine!” as he was being taken into custody, after shooting Sarah Milgrim and her fiancé Yaron Lischinsky.

Rodriguez has been reported in the past as a member of PSL, which just this morning posted an "anti genocide pledge" on its social media.

He holds a BA in English from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

In terms of career, he worked as an Oral History Researcher at the History Makers, and most recently as a Profiles Administration Specialist at the American Osteopathic Information Association. He also made a political donation to Joe Biden in 2020. Elias Rodriguez (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Rodriguez Criticizes Amazon for Racism and Inequality in Seattle

In 2017, Rodriguez was among multiple people who gathered to protest in honor of the anniversary of the death of Laquan McDonald, a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyk.

“The wealth that Amazon has brought to Seattle has not been shared with its Black residents,” Rodriguez told Liberation magazine at the time.

“[Amazon’s] whitening of Seattle is structurally racist and a direct danger to all workers who live in that city. So do we in Chicago and all across the country want a nation of cities dominated and occupied by massive corporations where only the rich and white can live and the vast majority of us must live on the edges of the city and society living in deeper and deeper poverty?"