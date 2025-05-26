Social-media accounts of writer claiming to work for SNL suspended after he praises killings

Matthew Goldin, a 23-year-old who has claimed to write for Saturday Night Live, had his Instagram account suspended late last week after he posted and praised a statement by Elias Rodriguez, the man accused of executing a young couple in Washington, DC as they left an event at the Jewish Museum on May 21, according to a report on the Instagram account for Community News.

His X account has also been suspended.

Goldin, whose Substack says he is making SNL “a tad more subversive,” may have been hoping to make it a ton more hateful, if he even worked for the show at all. He has no credits on the Internet Movie Database and some now-deleted posts on X indicate both that he was fired from the show and that he never actually worked there.

Before his Instagram account was deleted, he wrote, “Elias is thoughtful and brave, and I stand with him,” above Rodriguez’s so-called “manifesto” for Jew-killing and the killer’s chilling comment, “Escalate for Gaza. Bring the war home.”

Rodriguez’s way of bringing the war home was by killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left the American Jewish Committee’s ACCESS Young Diplomats Reception at the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night. After Lischinsky and Milgrim fell to the ground, he reportedly leaned over and fired additional shots, then entered the museum and told bystanders, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.” A video by Guy Christensen, a pro-Palestinian influencer with more than 3 million followers. (credit: screenshot)

Lischinsky and Milgrim were staffers of the Israeli Embassy, and Lischinsky planned to propose to Milgrim soon. The event they were attending was about humanitarian aid in Gaza and Israel. Lischinsky was a Christian who moved to Israel, and Milgrim was an American Jew; the event was aimed at Jewish professionals.

Rodriguez has been hailed by some as a "resistance fighter"

A number of social-media influencers, among them Guy Christensen, who has over three million followers, have praised Rodriguez as a “resistance fighter” and praised the murders of unarmed people on American soil. In a now-deleted video, Christensen called for his millions of followers to support Rodriguez’s actions.