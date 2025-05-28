Cleveland Heights council advances loss of confidence resolution over mayor’s alleged antisemitism

Cleveland Heights City Council moved Monday to introduce a “loss of confidence” resolution against Mayor Kahlil Seren amid growing outrage over allegations that his wife, Natalie McDaniel, made antisemitic remarks at City Hall. According to WKYC’s 3News investigative report, councilmembers cited a May 14 civil-rights complaint accusing McDaniel of calling Jewish officials “that Jewish b—h” and referring to an Orthodox commissioner as a “broodmare,” as reported by 3News.

At a special May 27 meeting, Councilmember Jim Petras introduced the draft resolution, decrying what he described as “repeated untruths” from the mayor’s office and raising concerns about transparency and accountability. The resolution will list specific incidents—from the alleged antisemitic language in private text messages to disputed access restrictions at City Hall—and is slated for its first reading at the June 2 council session, as reported by News 5 Cleveland.

In parallel, local Jewish organizations and city leaders have worked to reaffirm solidarity with Jewish residents. Council President Tony Cuda and representatives of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland spearheaded a unanimous May 19 resolution condemning antisemitism and pledging support for the city’s Jewish community, according to WOIO/Cleveland19. That measure will be referenced in the forthcoming “loss of confidence” resolution as evidence of Cleveland Heights’ commitment to tolerance and inclusion.

Chaim Hecht with his grandchildren (credit: COURTESY KESHET)

The Mayor rejects all antisemitism allegations

Mayor Seren has publicly denied any personal or spousal animus toward Jewish people. In a 15-minute video statement issued Tuesday, he rejected the antisemitism allegations as “false and hurtful,” and vowed to remain in office. “I categorically reject these accusations and will continue to serve my community with integrity,” Seren said, according to his statement as reported by 3News.

The council’s upcoming vote will be closely watched by residents and observers of local governance. While a successful vote would be a powerful political rebuke, it carries no legal authority to remove the mayor from office.